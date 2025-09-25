Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

