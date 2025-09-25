Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Buys 48 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $313.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.99 and a 200-day moving average of $270.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $861.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $316.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

