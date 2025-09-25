Prologis, Inc. $PLD Stake Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $32,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.3%

PLD stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.