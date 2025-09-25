ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $138.59.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

