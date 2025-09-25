ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.72 and traded as low as $13.58. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 20,913,549 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 0.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $1,915,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 146.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 338.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

