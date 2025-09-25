Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.47. Radio One shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 3,995 shares.

Radio One Stock Up 0.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. Radio One had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%.

In other news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 220,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $181,138.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 234,213 shares in the company, valued at $192,054.66. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 41.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Radio One stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Radio One worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

