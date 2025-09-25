Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares.

Renegade Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.85.

About Renegade Gold

(Get Free Report)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renegade Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renegade Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.