Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) & Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $9.09 million 578.19 -$156.43 million $14.24 5.20 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $31.08 million 15.55 -$200.40 million ($0.33) -4.03

Analyst Ratings

Zealand Pharma A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zealand Pharma A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zealand Pharma A/S and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 1 1 5 3.57 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 3 3 0 2.50

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 142.48%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 73.90% 67.06% 61.12% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -206.43% -83.63% -42.22%

Risk & Volatility

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon. Its pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Søborg, Denmark.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Genentech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

