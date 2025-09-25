Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,088 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. $KRT

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 4,151.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan Yu sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $3,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,091,305 shares in the company, valued at $164,465,235. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KRT stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $492.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

