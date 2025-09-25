Rhumbline Advisers Has $374,000 Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. $WOW

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WOW opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $443.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.28.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 10.70%.The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOW. Benchmark lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.20 target price (up previously from $4.80) on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

