Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Stock Holdings Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 380,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,676 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 79.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $951,479,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 27.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 137,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $727,898.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,500.08. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681,462 shares of company stock valued at $581,726,917 in the last three months. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $130.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.06.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

