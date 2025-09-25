Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $127.78 and last traded at $126.20, with a volume of 28878277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.89.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.06.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681,462 shares of company stock valued at $581,726,917. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.