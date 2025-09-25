Robinson (LON:RBN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.22 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 125.10 ($1.68). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 125.10 ($1.68), with a volume of 25,573 shares traded.

Robinson Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market cap of £20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Robinson (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Robinson had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinson plc will post 9.4014733 EPS for the current year.

About Robinson

Robinson plc is a leading provider of innovative custom moulded plastic and rigid paperboard packaging.

