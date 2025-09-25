Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Rollins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 339.0% in the second quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 253,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 195,576 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Rollins by 53,037.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 208,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 208,438 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth $2,029,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Up 1.3%

ROL opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

