Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

