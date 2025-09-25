Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 121.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 25,446 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 31,609 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $510.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

