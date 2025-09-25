Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) vs. Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Head to Head Contrast

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Seven and I and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven and I 1.65% 6.49% 2.33% Bath & Body Works 9.88% -48.43% 15.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seven and I and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven and I 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bath & Body Works 0 3 12 0 2.80

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bath & Body Works has a consensus target price of $39.69, indicating a potential upside of 48.29%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Seven and I.

0.0% of Seven and I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Seven and I pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Seven and I pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bath & Body Works pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bath & Body Works is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seven and I and Bath & Body Works”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven and I $78.57 billion 0.45 $1.14 billion $0.51 26.47 Bath & Body Works $7.31 billion 0.76 $798.00 million $3.37 7.94

Seven and I has higher revenue and earnings than Bath & Body Works. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven and I, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Seven and I has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Seven and I on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven and I

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

