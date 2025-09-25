Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Shopify were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,563,106,000 after acquiring an additional 882,168 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Shopify by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,406 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $667,392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Shopify by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,573 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,649,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,382,000 after buying an additional 979,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $148.83 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.47.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Shopify from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Phillip Securities lowered Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

