Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 19,638 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.21 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

