Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,599 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,992.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 843,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 803,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.82.

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,623,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,049,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,860,012.80. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ASTS opened at $54.50 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 7,213.90%.The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 million. Analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

