Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 754 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 28.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,851,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,476,000 after buying an additional 634,938 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 70.3% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 164,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 67,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,174,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after buying an additional 84,506 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

