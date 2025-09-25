Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after acquiring an additional 538,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after purchasing an additional 786,063 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,957,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,887,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $230.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.32, for a total value of $2,107,558.80. Following the sale, the director owned 495,191 shares in the company, valued at $102,167,807.12. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $5,015,636.01. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,015.75. This trade represents a 63.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,738 shares of company stock worth $137,603,592 in the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

