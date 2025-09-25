Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,361,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 840,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 624,959 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,193,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 230.6% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 549,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 383,020 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 996,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 293,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $41.73.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

