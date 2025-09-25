Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

