Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8%

Elevance Health stock opened at $326.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $534.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.16.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

