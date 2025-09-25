Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,969 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Melius started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

