Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $199.76 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.04 and a 200 day moving average of $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.11.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,653 shares of company stock worth $27,926,483. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

