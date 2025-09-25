Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,990,000 after purchasing an additional 315,421 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,884,000 after buying an additional 532,269 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after acquiring an additional 689,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,341,000 after acquiring an additional 225,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $302,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.48.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $277.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $200.30 and a one year high of $296.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.91.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

