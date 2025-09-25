Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $452,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Williams Trading set a $405.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.18.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $3,045,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $25,070,522.56. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 478 shares in the company, valued at $148,834.86. This represents a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,515 shares of company stock worth $283,990,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $321.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.53 and a 200-day moving average of $273.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

