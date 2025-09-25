Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $511,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $505.68 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.00 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.65 and its 200-day moving average is $553.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.36.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

