Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.88.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,974,408.13. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock worth $1,042,586. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAB opened at $192.26 on Thursday. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.06.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

