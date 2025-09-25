Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $203.71 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

