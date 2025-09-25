Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBCA opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

