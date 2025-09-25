Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $130.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.