Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,436,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,343 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

