Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

