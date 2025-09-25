Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 1,502.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,368,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 25,259.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,740,000 after acquiring an additional 672,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,708,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,305,000 after acquiring an additional 525,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,038,000 after acquiring an additional 466,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $172.12 on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $177.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.30.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

