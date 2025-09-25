Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 181 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,463 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

