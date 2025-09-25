Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 717 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $3,742,362.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 157,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,773.92. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 956,316 shares of company stock worth $34,537,599. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $33.04 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The company had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

