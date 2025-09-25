Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $236.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.14 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

