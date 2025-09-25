Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in CAVA Group by 168.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 target price on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $74.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.41.

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE CAVA opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.61. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.33.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

