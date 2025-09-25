Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 73,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Superconductor

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 100,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $5,495,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,183,134 shares in the company, valued at $64,468,971.66. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur H. House sold 9,703 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $494,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,919.96. The trade was a 16.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

American Superconductor Trading Down 2.8%

American Superconductor stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. American Superconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.85 and a beta of 2.88.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Further Reading

