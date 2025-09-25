Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $19,331,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 52.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT opened at $175.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.08 and a 200 day moving average of $133.06. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $189.25.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,737.07. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at $994,512.54. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

