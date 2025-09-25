Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 274 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $32,029,000. Finally, General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co now owns 938,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

