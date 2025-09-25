Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 292 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $276.54 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $280.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.52 and its 200-day moving average is $264.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

