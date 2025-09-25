Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,038 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE BLDR opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $201.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.