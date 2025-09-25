Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 571 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of SDY opened at $138.85 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
