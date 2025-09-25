Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 690 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 604.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,715,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $99.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

