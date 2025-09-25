Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 738 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $FAPR

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAPR. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 37.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 160,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 38.9% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% in the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS FAPR opened at $43.38 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $843.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

