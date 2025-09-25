Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 766 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $70.88 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

